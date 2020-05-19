Wayfair's Patio Furniture Sale Brings Comfort and Deep Discounts to Your Backyard

Up to 65% off Patio Furniture Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Up to 65% off Patio Furniture | Wayfair



With Memorial Day fast on the way, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Summer cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the hotter months. I’m very lucky to have a backyard and even if it’s just me and my dog I want comfortable while catching a few rays. For the next six days, Wayfair is offering up to 65% off their patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the sun but we don’t like sunburns. This one even has LED bulbs to light up a cool night. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. A cute bar cart to roll said beverages out on adds a touch of class. And of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. There are over 300 pieces in this sale so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce your space.

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale ends May 24.