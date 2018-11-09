Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Wayfair’s massive holiday sale just went live, and in addition to deals on holiday decor like 5-for-$25 ornaments and artificial Christmas trees, you’ll find wide-ranging deals on furniture that you’ll use all year long. We’re talking rugs starting under $15, furniture for every corner of your bedroom, and dining furniture to fit any style of decor. Every order over $49 ships for free, so this is a great chance to give your home a bit of a refresh.