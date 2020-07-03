Wayfair's 4th of July Sale Brings Some of the Deepest Discounts You've Ever Seen

Up to 70% off Sitewide | Wayfair
The 4th of July is known for its amazing sales and is easily one of the best shopping holidays. Wayfair is no different and is bringing you up to 70% off across all their categories.
You’ll see some of the deepest discounts in wall art where you can find pieces at that 70% off. This beautiful six-piece floral set is 41% off and is a customer favorite. They’ve got your backyard covered too with outdoor furniture up to 60% off like this best selling reclining chaise lounge that’s 63% off. You can see unreal savings in bedroom furniture also, this gorgeous platform bed is now under $200. You’ll definitely find something for almost nothing in this sitewide sale.
Free two-day shipping on orders over $35.