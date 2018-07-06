Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection | $45 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You won’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to afford this 8-film Harry Potter Blu-ray collection. It’s not the very cheapest we’ve seen, but $45 is the best deal since last year’s holiday shopping season. So, that means you’ll pay under $6.50 per movie, no magic required.