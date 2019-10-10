It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Wave Your Savings Wand Over Funko's Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
376
Save
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $38 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

December is still a way’s off, but there’s nothing stopping you from buying Funko’s Harry Potter Advent calendar right now. You can even crack open some of the days to collect your favorite tiny Funko characters...we won’t tell.

Advertisement

These aren’t full-sized Funko figures, unfortunately, but they are pretty cute. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for any Potterhead in your life.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Iron Your Own Legend of Zelda Sprites With This $9 Perler Bead Kit
One of the Most Popular Mechanical Keyboards Ever Has a Rare Discount Today
Buy 50 Looping Cable Ties For $5 Now, And Thank Us Later

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts