Watch Your Favorite Shows on a Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 Off

It's all consuming.
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
Sony 55&quot; 4K UHD Smart TV | $600 | Best Buy
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV | $600 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV | $600 | Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a new TV for your space, check out this Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV from Best Buy. It’s down $200 from its original list price, bringing the total to a decent $600. Since it’s ultra HD, you’ll watch your favorite movies and TV shows with amazing clarity. Plus you’ll be able to download a range of apps to enjoy staying inside until 2029! Grab it before its gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

