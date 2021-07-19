Watch Your Favorite Movies on Vankyo's Affordable Wireless Mini Projector, Now $45 Off

Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector | $75 | Best Buy

It’s never too late to dip your toes into the world of home projectors. Previously, we reached out to our readers to determine the best projectors out there. But if you don’t want to break the bank while getting your feet wet, you can opt for a portable version from Vankyo to test the waters.

Advertisement

The Vankyo Leisure 3W Wireless Mini Projector is $75 at Best Buy, which is $45 off its normal price of $119.99. It offers crisp 1080p quality as well as 50ANSI Lumen brightness to make whatever you choose to watch or view pop. With an optimum screen from 33" to 176" and a 3.28ft to 18.04ft video projection distance, this pocket projector proves size truly doesn’t matter — especially when it comes to home theater and outdoor viewing.

This perfectly portable option offers wireless screen sharing from iOS and Android devices as well, so share those TikToks and YouTube Vine compilations (RIP) with reckless abandon on the big “screen.” It’s also compatible with Chromecast, PC, Xbox, your PC, and more — so you can show off whatever you’d like, wherever you’d like. The Vankyo also stays cool with a special heat dispersion system and ultra-quiet mechanics that keep the unit from getting too hot.

You might find this mini option becomes your gateway to bigger and better things. If you like how the Vankyo performs, you might decide to skip TVs entirely. No one would blame you — projectors are extremely intriguing devices.