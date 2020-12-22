Watch Wonder Woman ‘84 and Battle Cheetah in the Comfort of Your Own Home With This LEGO Set, Now $32

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah Graphic : Sheilah Villari

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah | $32 | Amazon



It’s Wonder Woman week! I can’t be the only one that’s super excited to see Wonder Woman ‘84 on Christmas? That’s ok, I know I’m not. LEGO continues its awesome interpretations of our favorite comic book heroes with this kit straight from Diana’s new flick. Save 20% of this set and bring a little bit of girl power and Themyscira to your abode .

In this incredibly detailed replication of Diana and Barara’s fight scene, you get minifigures of each plus Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. This two-sided model scales down a high-tech bunker and a revolving transmitter tower. Here we have a winged Wonder Woman and Dr. Minerva in her Cheetah form. The transmitter tower rotates and even moves up and down. This set measures seven inches high and six inches wide but that won’t limit the imagination of any lover of Ms. Prince. This LEGO set is recommended for those eight and up because of all the small parts but a great gift for any DC fan or collector none the less .

One day shipping and guaranteed to arrive before the holiday .