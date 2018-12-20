Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $149 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.