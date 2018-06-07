Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mohu’s long made some of the most popular indoor HDTV antennas on the market, and their stylish new Blade is on sale for $18 off its usual price today, just in time for the World Cup, where 38 matches will be broadcast on Fox over the air.



Already marked down to $40 from its standard $50, promo code 20BLADESAVE will take an extra $8 off the Mohu Blade at checkout. The Blade is a shiny, monolithic slab that can stand up on a table, mount to the wall under your TV, or attach to the beams in your attic, if you really want to get it out of the way.

The Blade’s inline amplifier is powered by USB, but the USB and coax outputs merge where they attach to your TV, meaning you’ll basically only have to run one cable to the antenna itself. The Wave has a listed range of 40 miles, but that’ll vary significantly based on the topography and number of buildings in your area that can cause interference. Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.