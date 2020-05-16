It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Watch The Joker's New Origin Story in Joker For Just $15

Elizabeth Henges
Joker Blu-Ray | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media Deals
I heard that Joker was good, or something. I can’t really comment as I haven’t seen it myself. But, who am I to deny Joker fans a good deal on their movies? The blu-ray for last year’s Joker is on Amazon for just $15, and that’s pretty darn good. Blu-Ray movie deals are selling out fast too (one sold out AS I was writing the post—how rude!), so grab this before it’s gone. Also, definitely don’t dance down the stairs.

