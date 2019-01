Photo: Amazon

I’m not sure if you heard, but there’s a rather large sporting event happening next weekend, and if you have a TV, but don’t pay for cable, all you need to watch it for free is an over the air HDTV antenna.



This one includes an amplifier to boost your range, and is only $9 today with promo code Y6EU7TZO. Just ignore the ESPN logo on the product photo; antennas can’t pull in ESPN. But that game you’re thinking of? It’s on CBS.