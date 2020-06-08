Watch the Dollars Disappear off This Invisible Man: Legacy Collection Blu-Ray

The Invisible Man: Legacy Collection Blu-ray Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The Invisible Man: Legacy Collection Blu-ray | $15 | Amazon Gold Box



If you’re a Universal monster buff this is the deal for you. Usually, these blu-ray collections run $40 but this one has six films from the universe of The Invisible Man and i s just $15 today .

With four discs in this Legacy collection, you’ll get movies spanning twenty years. It all starts with the 1933 Claude Rains masterpiece , followed by The Invisible Man Returns (1940), The Invisible Woman (1940), Invisible Agent (1942), The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944), and Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man (1951). If you’ve got a dad that’s a huge horror buff or classic movie fan this might make a nice last-minute Father’s Day gift. Either way, it’s a really nice collection for any spooky aficionado .

And when you are done with these I do highly recommend the new 2020 version of the movie. This one definitely has a fun twist to it .

