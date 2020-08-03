It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Watch The Dark Knight Trilogy on Blu-Ray for $15, Then Creep Yourself Out With Joker in 4K

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
The Dark Knight Trilogy (Blu-Ray) | $15 | Amazon
Screenshot: Warner Bros
Best Media Deals
Buy Two Select 4K Blu-Rays for $30 | Amazon

As Batman’s sidekick-in-spirit, I find it abhorrent that anyone wouldn’t already own all the movies in every format available. If that’s you, it’s time to fix it with The Dark Knight Trilogy on Blu-Ray. That includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, each with accompanying special features for six discs total, all for $15.

When you’re done with those, it’s time to dive into the twisted psyche of Joker in 4K, a character whom I thought couldn’t be played by anyone other than Heath Ledger after his masterful performance in TDK, but Joaquin Phoenix brings out an eerier side to this character that reminds us just how slippery a slope we’re living on in this game called life. Pair it with another movie from this list for $30 total. It: Chapter Two seems fitting for the creepy track we’re on!

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

