Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule gets all the hype, but the new Mars Lite portable projector offers triple the brightness and a sharper, 720p picture for basically the same price with our exclusive KJMARSLT promo code.



That’s not to say it’s not without its downsides compared to the Capsule. Notably, the Mars Lite doesn’t have its own Android OS, so you’ll have to plug in a streaming device to the HDMI port, or play files off a USB hard drive or flash drive. Its battery isn’t quite as long-lasting either, but three hours should be plenty for watching an outdoor movie.

But if you can live with those shortcomings for a brighter, sharper picture, this is a fantastic deal, because we all know that every movie and sporting event is more enjoyable when you watch it outdoors.