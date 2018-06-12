You can buy a digital copy of M. Night Shyamalan’s Split for just $5 from Amazon today. It’s a psycho-horror movie that follows James McAvoy’s character, Kevin who has 23 personalities. The AV Club gave it a B+:

At last, M. Night Shyamalan has decided to let his freak flag fly, and made the sort of unapologetic B-movie one always suspected he had pent up inside of him; it swerves from dark comedy to 1970s-esque psycho-horror as the irresistibly preposterous script struggles for attention against a delirious lead performance by James McAvoy. Split is funnier, campier, and more freewheeling than anything its writer-director has done