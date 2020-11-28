It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Watch Krillin Die Again—and Again and Again—in the Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set, Now 50% Off

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Blyber Weekend
Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set: Vol. 1-26 | $110 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
I’m speaking from experience when I say there’s no time like COVID times to sit at home, relax, and get really into Dragon Ball Z again. Since we’re reliving our childhoods anyway, being stuck at home all the time with nothing to do, bored out of our minds for the first time in decades, you might as well catch up with Goku, Piccolo, and the gang as they defeat then befriend the universe’s greatest threats, including Piccolo, NOT Raditz, Vegeta, NOT Frieza, Android 17 and 18, NOT Cell, Buu, the list goes on.

Watch Piccolo raise Gohan from petulant child to merciless teen to scholarly adult. Witness Goku in awe as he undergoes no character development whatsoever, and arguably regresses throughout the series. Bear witness to the repeated death and resurrection of Krillin. All for $110. That may sound like a lot, but you’ll have plenty of reading (or skimming) material for the weeks or even months to come. Plus, if you’re a collector or collector at heart, it’ll make a great addition to your shelf. Skip past the filler and drawn-out fight scenes and pick up this must-read manga today.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

