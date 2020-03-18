It's all consuming.
Watch HDTV For Free With This $7 Aukey Antenna

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna |  $7 | Amazon | Use code 96MIIJH2

Cord-cutters can supplement their subscriptions with free, live television (see: sports) thanks to this $7 Aukey Indoor Digital TV Antenna. This particular amplified antenna can pick up HD signals from up to 80 miles away.

Better still, these are designed to be as unobtrusive as possible. It can still to a wall or lay flat on your TV console. Just remember to use code 96MIIJH2 to get the $7 price. 

