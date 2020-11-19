Watch Dogs: Legion is Already Down to $40 at Amazon Three Weeks After Its Release

Watch Dogs: Legion Image : Ubisoft

Update: Well, that was fast. The digital deal is already sold out. Luckily, you’ll have more chances to get the game cheap on Black Friday.

Watch Dogs: Legion | $40 | Amazon



It may seem like only yesterday that Ubisoft released Watch Dogs: Legion. And yet, here we are several months later with the game’s price finally getting lower. Wait, what’s that? Watch Dogs: Legion only came out three weeks ago? I’m not really sure what’s going on here, but the open world game’s price has been dropping ahead of Black Friday, where it’ll be more than 50% off at some retailers. Now, the digital version of the game is available from Amazon for just $40. If you’re not looking to fistfight your way through a doorbuster sale later this month, you can pick it up now and save yourself the stress.