Watch Bruce Lee Kick Major Ass in His Greatest Hits Blu-Ray Collection, Now Just $92

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) | $92 | Amazon

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.

You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

  • The Big Boss
  • Fist of Fury
  • The Way of the Dragon
  • Enter the Dragon
  • Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

