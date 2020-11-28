It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Watch Ashoka Tano in Full 4K Again With the Samsung 75-Inch TU-8000 at 17% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Samsung 75&quot; 4K UHD TU-8000 | $998 | Amazon
Samsung 75" 4K UHD TU-8000 | $998 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
Samsung 75" 4K UHD TU-8000 | $998 | Amazon

Cyber Monday usually brings a good deal to televisions, and that’s the same here. The Samsung TU-8000 is the high-end of their 4K TV’s this year, with a 75-inch display, with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate; perfect if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X.

It also comes with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can command it to watch ‘The Mandalorian’ again if you wish, or even control your smart-home devices.

It also comes with the usual ports and wireless features, such as Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi, so you can easily pair some headphones to the television and play more ‘Demons Souls’ as loud as you wish.

Daryl Baxter

