It's all consuming.
Watch All Your Holiday Movies On This $398, Quantum Dot-Enabled TV

Shep McAllister
Vizio 55" M-Series 4K TV | $398 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.

That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.

