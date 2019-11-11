Watch All Your Holiday Movies On This $398, Quantum Dot-Enabled TV

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.



How to Buy a Cheap 4K TV This is the year. As much as we’ve postured about 4K TVs getting almost cheap enough and 4K content Read more

Advertisement

That means it includes 1 0 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support , and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.