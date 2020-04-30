It's all consuming.
Watch All Seven Seasons of Parks and Recreation for $30

Quentyn Kennemer
Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? Today, you can relive all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for just $30 at VUDU. That’ll get you the HDX copy, the highest available. I can’t promise the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to your real-world community, but if nothing else, at least you’ll walk away with your sides hurting from laughter.

