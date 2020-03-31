It's all consuming.
Watch All Four Toy Story Films in 4K UHD for $22 at the Microsoft Store

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Toy Story Four-Film Collection (4K UHD) | $22 | Microsoft Store

Whether you’ve already lived through Forky’s (I still think he should have been named Sporky) cute-yet-maddeningly-sad identity crisis or you’re brand new to the Toy Story universe, Microsoft is giving you a prime opportunity to spend more time with your favorite plastic gang. The Toy Story four-film collection is 73% off, and that includes the 4K Ultra HD versions for just $22. You can also snag it in HD for $17.

Microsoft Store digital titles are viewable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android, iOS, and even HoloLens. You’ll need an Xbox One S or Xbox One X to watch in 4K, however, so be sure to go for the HD version if you don’t have a console.

