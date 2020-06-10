Wash Your Damn Hands With Six 8oz Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $19

Graphic : Gabe Carey

62% Alcohol Sanitizer 80z Bottles (6-Pack) | $19 | SideDaeal

Wash—and I cannot stress this enough—your hands. Although the worst of COVID-19 may be behind us, it’s only a matter of time before the second wave hits, assuming we don’t take the appropriate cautionary measures to avoid continuous spread amid widespread, arguably premature reopening across the country. Over at SideDeal, you can stock up on a six-pack of 62% alcohol hand sanitizers for $19, with each one costing you just over $3.

Advertisement

Given how many businesses are price gouging these antibacterial gels at the moment, you’ll want to take advantage of a reasonable price while supplies last.

Please, Just Wash Your Hands There is a certain type of content I deliberately avoid but that, from time to time, I feel… Read more

Advertisement