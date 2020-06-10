It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleHealth

Wash Your Damn Hands With Six 8oz Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $19

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
337
Save
Illustration for article titled Wash Your Damn Hands With Six 8oz Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for $19
Graphic: Gabe Carey

62% Alcohol Sanitizer 80z Bottles (6-Pack) | $19 | SideDaeal

Wash—and I cannot stress this enough—your hands. Although the worst of COVID-19 may be behind us, it’s only a matter of time before the second wave hits, assuming we don’t take the appropriate cautionary measures to avoid continuous spread amid widespread, arguably premature reopening across the country. Over at SideDeal, you can stock up on a six-pack of 62% alcohol hand sanitizers for $19, with each one costing you just over $3.

Advertisement

Given how many businesses are price gouging these antibacterial gels at the moment, you’ll want to take advantage of a reasonable price while supplies last.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bellesa Can't Keep This Oral Sex Simulator in Stock and Now I Know Why

Wednesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Selfie Ring Light, NordVPN 2-Year Sub, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Benefit Summer Sale, and More

Cut the Cord on Cleaning: Dyson's V7 Motorhead Is $250 off at Newegg

TaoTronics’ SoundSurge 46 Are the Perfect Cheap ANC Headphones, Save for One Complaint