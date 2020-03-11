It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Wash Your Ass With 15% off Bidet Attachments From Tushy [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTushy
1.1K
4
Save
15% off Bidet Attachments | Tushy | Promo code 89Q988Z7RS
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

15% off Bidet Attachments | Tushy | Promo code 89Q988Z7RS

If you’re feeling down in the dumps (no pun intended) about the state of the world right now, remember these words from Kendrick Lamar off his best album to date: Shit don’t change until you get up and wash your ass. Taken literally, Tushy has discounted all bidet attachments for 24 hours, exclusively for us.

Advertisement

So, yes, wash your hands but also your butt, with 15% off bidet attachments using the discount code 89Q988Z7RS. Or just click here and the code will be applied automatically at checkout.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: C9 Champion Gold Box, 1500A Car Jump Starter, Apple TV, Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker, and More

Play Your Music, Charge Your Phone, and Make Calls With the $13 Anker Roav Smartcharge

Snag a Free Anker Power Bank and Luggage Tag When You Buy This $90 Suitcase

Store All The Food With Reusable $7 Storage Bags