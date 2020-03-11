Wash Your Ass With 15% off Bidet Attachments From Tushy [Exclusive]

15% off Bidet Attachments 89Q988Z7RS Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re feeling down in the dumps (no pun intended) about the state of the world right now, remember these words from Kendrick Lamar off his best album to date: Shit don’t change until you get up and wash your ass. Taken literally, Tushy has discounted all bidet attachments for 24 hours, exclusively for us.



So, yes, wash your hands but also your butt, with 15% off bidet attachments using the discount code 89Q988Z7RS. Or just click here and the code will be applied automatically at checkout.