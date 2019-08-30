Photo: Amazon

A Song of Ice and Fire 5-Book Set [Paperback] | $19 | Amazon

If you’ve sufficiently recovered from your disappointment about the finale of Game of Thrones, you can finally get around to reading the books for one of the best prices ever today. $19 gets you all five (so far) novels in paperback, which is the best price Amazon’s listed since 2015.



Pour yourself a glass of Arbor Gold, head to the beaches of Dorne, and get started while the weather’s still nice enough to read outdoors...because these are going to take you awhile.