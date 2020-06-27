Wash The Gunk Away With the Greenworks Power Washer, Now Only $79

Greenworks 1800-PSI 1.1-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Greenworks 1800-PSI 1.1-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer | $79 | Lowe’s

If you want everything on the outside looking pristine, then you’ll want to get a pressure washer. A pressure washer can get out stains in the driveway, or blast away that hard-to-get gunk in between bricks. If you’re serious about your house looking the best, then Lowe’s has this Greenworks pressure washer for just $79. This sale last until July 8, but you’ll want to grab one before they sell out!