It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Wash off the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Axe Body Wash for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
97
Save
10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash | $29 | SideDeal
10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash | $29 | SideDeal
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash | $29 | SideDeal

Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through countless Minecraft Dungeons sessions. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Axe body wash for just $29. Each bottle gives you 8.45 ounces of lathered heaven.

Advertisement

This variety pack can include the following scents:

  • Peace
  • Apollo
  • Dark Temptation
  • Black
  • Reload
  • Kilo
  • Deep Space
  • Sport Blast
  • Phoenix
  • Night
  • Excite
  • Harmony

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's Sunday, Time For Some More Kindle Books On Sale

Y'all, Look At This Adorable $8 Game Boy Color Lunch Box

Get KNIPEX's Three-Piece Wrench Set for $137 and Pack That Bulky 100-Piece Set Away

The Minimalist's Guide to Skincare for Men