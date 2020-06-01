Wash off the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Axe Body Wash for $29

10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash | $29 | SideDeal
Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through countless Minecraft Dungeons sessions. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Axe body wash for just $29. Each bottle gives you 8.45 ounces of lathered heaven.
This variety pack can include the following scents:
- Peace
- Apollo
- Dark Temptation
- Black
- Reload
- Kilo
- Deep Space
- Sport Blast
- Phoenix
- Night
- Excite
- Harmony
Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.
