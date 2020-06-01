Wash off the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Axe Body Wash for $29

10-Pack AXE Shower Gel / Body Wash Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through countless Minecraft Dungeons sessions. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Axe body wash for just $29. Each bottle gives you 8.45 ounces of lathered heaven.

This variety pack can include the following scents:

Peace

Apollo

Dark Temptation

Black

Reload

Kilo

Deep Space

Sport Blast

Phoenix

Night

Excite

Harmony

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.

