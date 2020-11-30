It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

WASD To a Winning Match With the Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard for Just $40

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | $40 | Amazon
Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | $40 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | $40 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a keyboard to replace your old, creaky model, Logitech can be the one to help with that. The G213 Prodigy Keyboard has five RGB zones which light up every key, and you can customise it to your bidding.

Alongside gaming shortcut keys and resistance to water and drops, it’s an ideal keyboard that you would want to last for the next few years.

Daryl Baxter

