WASD To a Winning Match With the Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard for Just $40

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | $40 | Amazon

If you’re looking for a keyboard to replace your old, creaky model, Logitech can be the one to help with that. The G213 Prodigy Keyboard has five RGB zones which light up every key, and you can customise it to your bidding.

Alongside gaming shortcut keys and resistance to water and drops, it’s an ideal keyboard that you would want to last for the next few years.

