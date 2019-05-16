Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suffer from carpal tunnel or other RSI issues due to working at a computer all day, Microsoft’s ergonomic Sculpt desktop set might be the answer. By splitting the keyboard in two and angling it in a way that doesn’t force you to bend your wrists, you can save yourself a lot of pain. Perhaps that’s why it was voted it as one of the five best work keyboards you can use.

Plus, the included mouse has a groove for your thumb to promote proper ergonomics, and the bonus wireless number pad can go anywhere on your desk.



$80's not the lowest price ever, but it’s the best deal Amazon’s offered in over a year.