If you have existing doorbell wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can install in place of your existing doorbell, and never require you to charge the batteries. Normally $249, Prime members can get it for an all-time low $169 right now as part of Amazon’s Prime Day lead-up deals.



Compared to the cheaper Ring doorbells, the Pro supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and notably, lets you set custom motion detection zones within the frame, so you can get alerted if someone comes up your driveway, but not if a dog runs through the yard.

Just note that you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.