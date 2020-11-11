It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Want Clean Air? Grab a Refurbished Dyson TP02 Air Purifier Fan for 50% Off

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealseBay
49
Save
Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan (Refurbished) | $245 | eBay
Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan (Refurbished) | $245 | eBay
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan (Refurbished) | $245 | eBay

With everything going on right now, you may want to invest in a good air purifier. You’re in luck—eBay has a refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan for 51% off. You’ll get a dash of cool air while filtering out allergens and pollutants as small as .3 microns, which apparently is pretty damn small. This is a deal I’d get on if you can afford it. Whatcha waiting for?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The 10 Best Deals of November 10, 2020

Gear up for The Mandalorian Season 2 With a Baby Yoda Plush

Play Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and More on Xbox Series X|S With 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate for $29 [Exclusive]

Unicorn Jerky Is Not Only the Perfect Name for a CBD Candy Edible, It's Also 20% Off, and Proceeds Go to The Trevor Project [Exclusive]