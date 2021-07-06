It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Want a Premium Chromebook? Save $120 on This 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook Flip

This $680 convertible model has more power and perks than most Chromebooks

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 | $680 | Amazon
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 | $680 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 | $680 | Amazon

Most of the Chromebooks we cover at Kinja Deals are bargain-centric builds, delivering a solidly capable laptop for a few hundred bucks or less. But if you’ve grown to love Google’s Chrome OS and want something with a bit more premium allure and perks, there are options.

Advertisement

Here’s one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can unfold into a tablet, plus it has more power than your average Chromebook thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor. Add in benefits like a fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and it’s a bit more lavish than we usually see with Chromebooks. Save $120 off at Amazon right now.

G/O Media may get a commission
OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G