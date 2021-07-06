Want a Premium Chromebook? Save $120 on This 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook Flip

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Image : Andrew Hayward

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 | $680 | Amazon



Most of the Chromebooks we cover at Kinja Deals are bargain-centric builds, delivering a solidly capable laptop for a few hundred bucks or less. But if you’ve grown to love Google’s Chrome OS and want something with a bit more premium allure and perks, there are options.



Here’s one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can unfold into a tablet, plus it has more power than your average Chromebook thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor. Add in benefits like a fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and it’s a bit more lavish than we usually see with Chromebooks. Save $120 off at Amazon right now.