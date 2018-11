Graphic: Tercius

The previous generation Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $80, it’s a no-brainer for bookworms traveling during the ongoing holiday season.



It’s missing the waterproofing found in the latest version, but the $50 savings isn’t something papyrophobiacs should skim over. Especially when you consider this version still holds thousands of books and can last weeks on a single charge.