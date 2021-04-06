Want a Bug Free Home but Are an Animal Lover? Get This Safe Critter Catcher for $10

Critter Catcher - Spider and Insect Catcher Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Critter Catcher - Spider and Insect Catcher | $10 | MorningSave



Have you ever been caught off guard by a spider crawling across the counter or a bug on your bathroom mirror? The gut instinct for a lot of people to smoosh it and get it out of the way. A re you’re a kinder, gentler soul who wouldn’t hurt, well, a fly? The Critter Catcher is just what you need to help protect you and the creatures who might wander into your home. These are only $10 and are a humane way to rid your environment of creepy crawlers.

Advertisement

The long handle allows you to get within a range to not scare the bug away but instead slowly and gently enclose it in the soft bristles. It won’t be able to scurry away and gives you enough time to place them outside safely . Release your new many-legged pal easily back to its outdoor abode without harm. These are 100% eco-friendly and chemical-free for those environmentally concerned with big hearts. And best yet, it’s simple enough for children, parents, and grandparents to use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.