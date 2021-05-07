It's all consuming.
Wanna See a Magic Trick? Buy a $50 Xbox Gift Card for $43

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Eneba
Come one, come all! Come witness the amazing power of Colantonio The Great! Now watch closely. There’s no trickery or sleight of hand here. I’m going to magically turn the price of this $50 Xbox gift card into $43. Watch as I put it in my cart and enter the promo code XBOX50PROMO at checkout. Now, look! The price! It has been slashed! Oh, what, you’re not impressed? What do you want from me kid? Want me to make an Xbox Series X magically appear? Did you want me to saw Master Chief in half? I’m a deals writer for God’s sake. Here, take this gift card. Go buy a Halo.

