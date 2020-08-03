It's all consuming.
Wanda Maximoff May Be a Dark Phoenix Knockoff, but Her Kotobukiya Statue Is Gorgeous and $15 off Right Now

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Kotobukiya Scarlet Witch Statue | $65 | Amazon

I joke that Scarlet Witch is a poor man’s Dark Phoenix, which she kind of is but no less powerful in the MCU. She’s actually much more effective in her universe than whatever they did in that Jean Grey movie. This beautifully crafted statue of the Sokovia sorceress from Kotobukiya falls in line with all the other breathtaking pieces they’ve put out over the years. Take $15 off her and make your home a little more magical.

The detail on Wanda is breathtaking as she shines in her classic pink and red outfit in 1/10 scale. She was designed by Marvel Superstar artist Adi Granov. The beauty and power of one-half of the Maximoff twins is absolutely captured as she’s brought to life through Granov’s concept and illustrations. Master sculptor Ke executed Granov’s vision :wink: to perfection. She stands over seven inches tall and the sturdy base gives the illusions of her getting ready for battle alongside her Avengers comrades. She an excellent addition to a collection of Kotobukiya statues are just a spectacular gift for any Marvel fan.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

