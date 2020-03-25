The best Walmart deals for March 2020 are here.



If you’ve spent some time on Walmart’s website, you’ve probably noticed that there are always deals to be had. However, it’s a real chore to sift through them to find things you actually want. And when you finally do, you have to figure out if the quality is trustworthy. Will this blender create a quality smoothie or just leave me with chunky disappointment? Unfortunately, I’ve found myself asking this and similar questions in the past.

In light of this problem, I’ve curated a list of products from a number of categories. You’ll find kitchenware, useful appliances and audio, clothes, and even a Marvel movie. Not only are the deals on these items good, but they’re from trusted brands you’ll recognize. Or, at the very least, they’re well-liked by their buyers. Take a look and find the product you’ve been missing.

That’s right, you’re finally getting a pressure cooker. And the Instant Pot DUO mini is a great, compact way to make a variety of meals. Despite its size, it comes with seven different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer.

With so many options, adjustable temperature settings, and features like the time-delayed start, there’s no reason not to try bold new recipes. And after you’ve gobbled down your meal, you can pop the stainless steel 3-quart cooking pot right in the dishwasher.

Not all smoothies are made equal, but you can count on the Ninja Fit Personal Blender to blend with the best of them. It’ll make quick work of ice, fruit, and vegetables, fresh or frozen, for healthy, delicious smoothies and juices in a matter of seconds.



It’s easy to use too. Just toss your ingredients in the cup, screw on the blade, place it in the base and press on the cup to blend. Not only will you receive two of these 16 oz Nutri Ninja cups, but you get two Sip & Seal lids. Seal up a cup and take it with you so you can constantly carry your cool concoctions.

There’s nothing like a freshly brewed cup of joe, or a whole pot for that matter. This Hamilton Beach Coffee Brewer can do both, with a mode for 1-4 cups as well as a pot. It’s also equipped with bold mode, which slows the drip speed to extract more coffee-licious flavor. And if you need your coffee like, right now, the adjustable keep warm setting will maintain hot water for coffee at any hour.



The water reservoir and brew basket are easy to access, and the LCD control screen keeps things simple. Plus, the 2-year manufacturer’s warranty doesn’t hurt either.

Advertisement

If you haven’t heard sound through a soundbar system then I’m sorry, but you haven’t truly heard sound. This VIZIO system comes with a 32-inch soundbar, a subwoofer that’s a little over 9 inches tall, two rear satellite speakers, and a remote.



You’ll also receive all the necessary cables. The soundbar alone features five full-bandwidth channels and one low-frequency channel for an incredible range of audio. And with the woofer and satellite speakers on board, you can turn any room into a home theatre. And that’s no hyperbole, seeing as the system can dip as low as 50Hz and blast the volume as high as 98dB.

When the name Bose comes up, you know you’re dealing with quality sound. And even though this speaker is just 5-by-5 inches and a single pound, it puts out terrific sound. On that note, this thing is ultra-portable. Not only is it tiny, but it’s waterproof too, so don’t worry about rain or even dropping it in the pool.



It also comes with a tear-resistant strap on the back so you don’t even have to carry it to listen. Pair a couple of ‘em together for stereo sound, or try Party Mode to play songs simultaneously. The only downside is the battery capacity, coming in at just 6 hours. Pick one up in Black, Blue, or Orange and start listening.

If anything is certain in this day and age, it’s that I want robots to do work for me. The Shark ION Robot Vacuum, discounted by a whopping $100, is perfect for the job. This robot vacuum rolls around the house cleaning virtually any type of floor.



Not only can it remove hair, dust, dander, and even larger particles, but it can reach tough spots like room corners and the undersides of furniture. And when its battery runs low, this little guy returns to the charging dock to refuel. You can even give it commands and schedule cleaning with Alexa or Google Assistant when you use the Shark Clean App. There’s nothing not to like about your new personal robot maid.

Now it’s time to kick up your feet and chill out in this comfy Walnew recliner. The artificial leather chair is decked out with a padded footrest and backrest, as well as a massage feature. Sit up straight, recline back, or take a full-on nap with each reclining level. Once you’re comfortable, get even more comfortable with the massager. Available colors include black and beige.



Whether or not you have a home theater, no living room is complete without that big, cozy recliner.



Speaking of home theaters, this deal on Spider-Man: Far From Home will make you wish you had one. Whether you’ve never seen the movie or enjoyed it so much you wanted a physical copy, this is the place to get it.

Along with the Blu-Ray, you’ll also receive a digital copy of Spider-Man’s latest escapades post-Endgame. Instructions on how to redeem it should be included within.

With both a physical and digital copy, this movie will never be far from home.

Even though it’s starting to warm up in our neck of the woods, flannel pajamas never go out of style. These warm 100% cotton pants by Hanes are the perfect outfit for lounging around the house, or for any activity if you’re bold enough. They are also brushed on both sides for added softness. Sizes range from small to 2XL, and your color options are Black, Blue Space Dye, and Charcoal Heather. I, for one, will be buying a pair and living in leg luxury.



On the subject of comfort, these cozy slide-on boots from Portland Boot Company really fit that bill. The combination of soft suede leather and sheepskin and wool blend lining make for some seriously warm toes. Plus, it comes in size 6 up to 11 for most feet out there. Unfortunately, I don’t think they would fit me.

