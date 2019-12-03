Walmart's Exclusive Nintendo Switch With Red Joy-Con Bundle Is Too Sweet to Skip

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case | $300 | Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this holiday season, and right now Walmart’s offering Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit and carrying case for $300.

It’s... BEAUTIFUL. Look at that red~

To be fair, this isn’t the *best* Switch bundle out there, but it’s certainly the most attractive and it’s the latest model with improved battery life ( approx. 4.5 - 9 hours. ) This bundle will be available at noon today for east coast people, and at 9 a.m. for west coast buds. So set your alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

Additionally, Walmart’s discounting a bunch of digital games for the Switch, just in case you slept through all of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This sale includes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Tennis Aces and Super Mario Party for $40.