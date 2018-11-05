Photo: Gizmodo

The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. Today though, Walmart’s taking an extra $20 off those newly reduced prices, and throwing in a free official Apple Watch band of your choice.

This deal is valid for both 38 and 42mm models, both in GPS-only or GPS + Cellular configurations. All of the prices are $20 below Apple’s new MSRPs, and you get to choose an extra sport band or woven nylon band, in your choice of color, for free. That’s in addition to black sport band that comes with the watch, so you’ll be able to swap them out at will.