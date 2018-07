Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically it for half off.