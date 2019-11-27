Walmart's Bundling the Upgraded Nintendo Switch With a Copy of Reignited Trilogy for $300

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Spyro Bundle | $300 | Walmart



The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought after products this Black Friday. But if you buy one from Walmart right now, they’ll throw in a free copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy (that’s a $34 value .)

Advertisement

Unlike the Black Friday Switch bundles we’ve seen so far, this is the *new* Nintendo Switch with the better battery life. For my money, this is a better deal, just in case you want to relive the magic of the Spyro trilogy.

You can choose from either the Neon Blue/Red or Gray Switch, which is nice. and if you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... this is an excellent time to buy.