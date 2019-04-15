Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:
- a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons
- a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader
- and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.
If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.
But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.