Nintendo Switch Bundle (Console, Game, Pins and USB-C Dongle) | $330 | Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.

But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.