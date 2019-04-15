Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:



a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader

and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.

But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.