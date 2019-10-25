Walmart's Build-Your-Own-Switch-Bundle Deal Is Back And Better Than Ever

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nintendo Switch Bundle (Console, Choice of Game, and USB-C Dongle or Carrying Case) | $330 | Walmart

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch, this the one of the best we’ve seen yet. Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330 (!!). Here’s what you’ll get:



the brand new Nintendo Switch

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ematic USB-C Dongle with HDMI, USB and card reader, or Power A Carrying Case



You’re basically getting $52 off a game bundle plus an accessory that you were going to buy anyway. This is an awesome deal, and one that’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.