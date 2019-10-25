It's all consuming.
Walmart's Build-Your-Own-Switch-Bundle Deal Is Back And Better Than Ever

Tercius
Nintendo Switch Bundle (Console, Choice of Game, and USB-C Dongle or Carrying Case) | $330 | Walmart
If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch, this the one of the best we’ve seen yet. Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330 (!!). Here’s what you’ll get:

  • the brand new Nintendo Switch with better battery life
  • a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Ematic USB-C Dongle with HDMI, USB and card reader, or Power A Carrying Case

You’re basically getting $52 off a game bundle plus an accessory that you were going to buy anyway. This is an awesome deal, and one that’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.

