Nintendo Switch Bundle (Console, Game, Pins and backpack) | $330| Walmart
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:

  • a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons
  • a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • an Ematic Backpack
  • and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. Last month’s bundle cost $10 less, were exclusively Mario games (no Splatoon or Zelda) and didn’t give you the option on pins and had a small case instead of a backpack. So, overall, I think this is a much better bundle deal.