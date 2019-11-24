Walmart and Best Buy Are Already Discounting PS4 and Xbox One Consoles Ahead of Black Friday

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $200

This. Is. Big. Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart and Best Buy are already discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:

PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart

PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Advertisement

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $300 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39. These discounts, by the way, are available until Cyber Monday. But why wait until then when you can play games during the big shopping holiday. (Sorry Switch owners, we’ll have to wait a little longer...)