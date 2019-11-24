It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Walmart and Best Buy Are Already Discounting PS4 and Xbox One Consoles Ahead of Black Friday

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
3.0K
1
Save
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $200
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $200

This. Is. Big. Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart and Best Buy are already discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:

PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart
PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart
PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Advertisement

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $200 | Walmart
Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold
Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $300 | Walmart
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39. These discounts, by the way, are available until Cyber Monday. But why wait until then when you can play games during the big shopping holiday. (Sorry Switch owners, we’ll have to wait a little longer...)

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Gear Up For Winter With Backcountry's Massive North Face Sale

Class Up Your Thanksgiving Dinner With These Beautiful Kyoku Damascus Knife Set

It's a Terrific Day to Buy a Robotic Vacuum for Your Alexa-Powered Home

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts