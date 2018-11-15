Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Finally getting your hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 is good, but you know what’s even better? Finally getting your hands on Red Dead Redemption 2 AND getting a $10 Xbox One gift card to spend on something else. It’s one of the best Red Dead deals in all the Wild West, and you can take advantage of it right now at Walmart for $60.

Not to mention, you can stack this deal on yet another Walmart deal. Use promo code ELLEN10 to save an additional $10 on any $35 Walmart.com purchase. There’s definitely room enough in this town for the both of these deals.