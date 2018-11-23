Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

This is not a drill — the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has fallen below $100. It’s hard enough to find at retail price, much less at a $25 discount, so it’s not exactly rocket science if you’re on the fence about buying it. The main spacecraft is more than 3 feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.