If you’re like me, you were frothing at the mouth when you saw the awesome Walmart LG OLED deals, but then remembered that you spent way too much on Grubhub to be able to afford any of those sets. Luckily, you don’t have to spent over $1,000 to pick up a giant TV for your home theater.

Luckily for you, you a number of options, including a $220 49" Hisense to $300 58" JVC TV. Walmart is also selling a couple of Seiki models, a $330 60" and a $450 Seiki 65" unit.

These models won’t match the sheer magic of those aforementioned OLEDs, but if size and is your biggest concern, these sets will do handily.